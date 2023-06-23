A total of 4,048 real estate transactions worth over AED 15.6 billion were conducted during the week ending 23rd June, 2023, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD report showed that 278 plots were sold for AED 1.74 billion, while 2,965 apartments and villas were purchased for AED 7.34 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Wadi Al Safa 3 sold for AED 89.23 million, a land sold for AED 75 million in Madinat Dubai Almelaheyah, and another in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED 70 million.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most sales transactions for this week with 82 transactions worth AED 212.4 million, followed by Madinat Hind 4 with 31 sales transactions worth AED 41.18 million, and Jabal Ali First with 27 sales transactions worth AED 100 million.

The top three apartment and villa transfers included one in Al Goze First for AED 252 million, another in Al Nahda First worth AED 100 million, and an apartment in Palm Jumeirah worth AED 100 million.

The total value of mortgaged properties for the week reached AED 5.61 billion. Meanwhile, 139 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 934 million.