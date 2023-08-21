Dubai real estate market recorded 623 sales transactions worth AED2.43 billion, in addition to 112 mortgage deals of AED249.9 million, and 19 gift deals amounting to AED131.93 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 577 villas and apartments worth AED2.15 billion, and 46 land plots worth AED279.98 million.

The mortgages included 89 villas and apartments worth AED159.96 million and 23 land plots valued at AED89.93 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.81 billion.