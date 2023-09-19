DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 567 sales transactions worth AED1.88 billion, in addition to 155 mortgage deals of AED688.9 million, and 17 gift deals amounting to AED44.05 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 456 villas and apartments worth AED1.04 billion, and 111 land plots worth AED840.25 million.

The mortgages included 122 villas and apartments worth AED314.1 million and 33 land plots valued at AED374.8 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.6 billion.