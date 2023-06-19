Dubai real estate market recorded 691 sales transactions worth AED1.56 billion, in addition to 123 mortgage deals of AED529.53 million, and 25 gift deals amounting to AED434.36 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 646 villas and apartments worth AED1.34 billion, and 45 land plots worth AED213.34 million.

The mortgages included 111 villas and apartments worth AED438.22 million and 12 land plots valued at AED91.31 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.5 billion.