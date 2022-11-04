DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 842 sales transactions worth AED1.96 billion, in addition to 112 mortgage deals of AED487.55 million, and 17 gift deals amounting to AED30.97 billion on Thursday, data released by the Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 769 villas and apartments worth AED1.76 billion, and 73 land plots worth AED195.5 million, while mortgages included 81 villas and apartments worth AED429.3 million and 31 land plots valued at AED58.25 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.4 billion.