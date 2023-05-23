DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 574 sales transactions worth AED1.76 billion, in addition to 110 mortgage deals of AED275.8 million, and 12 gift deals amounting to AED41.02 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 529 villas and apartments worth AED1.31 billion, and 45 land plots worth AED451.55 million.

The mortgages included 90 villas and apartments worth AED153.23 million and 20 land plots valued at AED122.57 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2 billion.



