DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 418 sales transactions worth AED 1.29 billion, in addition to 92 mortgage deals of AED659.9million, and 13 gift deals amounting to AED34.74 million on Thursday, data released by the Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 400 villas and apartments worth AED 1.18 billion, and 18 land plots worth AED 113.57 million, while mortgages included 75 villas and apartments worth AED530.99 million and 17 land plots valued at AED 153.37 million, bringing the total realty deals of today to over AED1.98 billion.