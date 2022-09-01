DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 414 sales transactions worth AED1.19 billion, in addition to 101 mortgage deals of AED216.02 million, and 19 gift deals amounting to AED477.33 million on Thursday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 368 villas and apartments worth AED736.06 million, and 46 land plots worth AED453.75 million, while mortgages included 85 villas and apartments worth AED185.55 million and 16 land plots valued at AED30.47 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.8 billion.