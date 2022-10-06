DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 401 sales transactions worth AED 1.4 billion, in addition to 91 mortgage deals of AED 156.13 million, and 19 gift deals amounting to AED49.85 million on Wednesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 377 villas and apartments worth AED1.14 billion, and 24 land plots worth AED252.94 million, while mortgages included 75 villas and apartments worth AED125.68 million and 16 land plots valued at AED30.45 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.6 billion.