DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 392 sales transactions worth AED900.8 million, in addition to 84 mortgage deals of AED741.14 million, and 15 gift deals amounting to AED37.6 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 341 villas and apartments worth AED700.84 million, and 51 land plots worth AED199.97 million, while mortgages included 61 villas and apartments worth AED364.82 million and 23 land plots valued at AED376.32 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.6 billion.