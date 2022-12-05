DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 429 sales transactions worth AED1.14 billion, in addition to 81 mortgage deals of AED270.25 million, and 16 gift deals amounting to AED44.84 million on Monday, data released by the Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 345 villas and apartments worth AED708.45 million, and 84 land plots worth AED433.24 million, while mortgages included 65 villas and apartments worth AED144.45 million and 16 land plots valued at AED125.79 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.4 billion.