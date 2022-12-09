DUBAI- A total of 3,186 real estate transactions worth over AED 9.1 billion were conducted during the week ending 9th December, 2022, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD report revealed that 419 plots were sold for AED 2.24 billion, while 2,233 apartments and villas were purchased for AED 4.64 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Marsa Dubai sold for AED 265.69 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 64.16 million in World Islands, and a land sold for AED 38 million in Palm Deira.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week with 200 sales transactions worth AED 621.52 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 79 transactions worth AED 255.32 million, and Al Yufrah 2 with 25 transactions worth AED 32 million.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an AED 54 million apartment, an AED 50 million apartment and an AED 37 million apartment all located in Jumeirah Second.

The value of mortgaged properties for the week landed at AED 1.75 billion, with the highest being a land in Me'Aisem First, mortgaged for AED 360 million. Meanwhile,129 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 500 million.