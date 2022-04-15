DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 331 sales transactions worth AED1.24 billion and 77 mortgage deals of AED390.84 million, in addition to 24 gift transactions amounting to AED79.48 million Thursday, data released by the emirate’s Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 250 villas and apartments worth AED574.87 million, and 81 land plots worth AED662.51 million, while the mortgages included 58 villas and apartments worth AED106.91 million and 19 land plots valued at AED283.92 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.7 bn.