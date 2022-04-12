DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 403 sales transactions worth AED1.12 billion and 80 mortgage deals of AED414.07 million, in addition to 10 gift transactions amounting to AED18.32 million Monday, data released by the emirate’s Land Department (DLD) showed today.

The sales included 345 villas and apartments worth AED759.06 million, and 58 land plots worth AED360.89 million, while the mortgages included 71 villas and apartments worth AED210.82 million and 9 land plots valued at AED203.25 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.5 bn.