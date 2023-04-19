DUBAI: Dubai Land Department (DLD), through the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), issued a circular confirming the implementation of the new electronic service, Madmoun.

Accessible through the Trakheesi System, this service is represented by a quick response code (QR Code) issued for any real estate advertisement permit, as part of DLD's ongoing efforts to modernize and develop real estate governance procedures and enhance investor confidence.

Effective from 24th April, all real estate companies are expected to feature the QR code on their print and audiovisual advertisements. The code enables customers to quickly and easily verify the advertisement's authenticity and validity, ensuring that it has been approved by RERA. Additionally, customers can access DLD's website to view the complete advertisement information, including details about the advertising company, the property's condition and specifications. The link can be secured to prevent any modification to the data.

Marwan bin Ghalita, CEO of RERA at DLD, said, “The service aligns with DLD's strategy to make Dubai ‘The World leader in Real Estate Investments’ by harnessing technology to develop real estate products according to the directives of the wise leadership. It also supports DLD’s mandate of achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33,’ which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to generate new economic value from digital transformation towards achieving His Highness' vision of consolidating Dubai's position as a global capital of the digital economy and a key player in the global digital system.”

He added, “We are constantly keen on enhancing and ensuring transparency in the real estate sector. We will continue to empower the real estate community with proactive and streamlined real estate services and integrated data, based upon a pioneering digital infrastructure and qualified human cadres. This will help achieve sustainability in the development and growth of the real estate sector, keeping pace best-international practices and standards and positioning Dubai as a pioneering model in this field”.

DLD Customers can scan the QR code on each real estate advertisement to get a glimpse of the property’s authorised details and establish if it has been sold or rented.

Real estate companies can activate the QR code through the Trakheesi system. RERA confirms that real estate companies must adhere to this service to prevent them from being subject to any violation resulting.

As part of its mission to enhance awareness and confidence within the real estate community, DLD strongly advises all customers and investors to only engage with real estate advertisements that feature the QR Code to ensure the protection of their rights and prevent their exposure to any fraudulent or unreliable transactions.