Dubai Precast, a unit of Singapore-based NSL Group of Companies and a specialist in the supply of prefabricated building components for key projects, has secured a full precast building system contract for 93 G+2 townhouses and two residential villas at Meydan, Dubai.

The scope of work includes design, supply, delivery and installation services for the project.

It will focus on external sandwich walls, solid walls, columns, beams, stairs, hollow-core and solid slabs, as well as boundary walls, said NSL Group of Companies in its LinkedIn post

In total, the order comprises approximately 18,500 cu m of reinforced concrete and 39,000 cu m of hollow-core slabs, it stated.

According to NSL, the design works are currently under way with the production set to begin soon. The installation work on the Meydan project is targeted for completion by Q4 2026.

This award reinforces the Dubai group's capabilities in delivering integrated precast solutions for residential developments, supporting speed, quality, and construction efficiency, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

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