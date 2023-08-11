DUBAI: Dubai's real estate market recorded 551 sales transactions worth AED1.8 billion on Thursday, in addition to 92 mortgage deals totalling AED384.85 million, and 19 gift deals amounting to AED111.2 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 506 villas and apartments worth AED1.4 billion, and 45 land plots worth AED391.15 million.

The mortgages included 86 villas and apartments worth AED325.53 million and 6 land plots valued at AED59.32 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.2 billion.