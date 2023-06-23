Dubai's real estate market recorded 487 sales transactions worth AED1.8 billion on Friday, in addition to 138 mortgage deals totalling AED1.45 billion, and 19 gift deals amounting to AED140.12 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 435 villas and apartments worth AED1.45 billion, and 52 land plots worth AED350.55 million.

The mortgages included 100 villas and apartments worth AED1.37 billion and 38 land plots valued at AED83.81 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED3.3 billion.