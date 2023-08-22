Dubai's real estate market recorded 578 sales transactions worth AED2.1 billion on Tuesday, in addition to 132 mortgage deals totalling AED702.33 million, and 12 gift deals amounting to AED19 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 535 villas and apartments worth AED1.7 billion, and 43 land plots worth AED397.75 million.

The mortgages included 102 villas and apartments worth AED546.16 million and 29 land plots valued at AED156.17 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.8 billion.