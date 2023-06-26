Dubai's real estate market recorded 637 sales transactions worth AED2.19 billion on Monday, in addition to 161 mortgage deals totalling AED337.17 million, and 17 gift deals amounting to AED94.67 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 576 villas and apartments worth AED1.54 billion, and 61 land plots worth AED653.87 million.

The mortgages included 131 villas and apartments worth AED256.69 million and 30 land plots valued at AED80.48 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.6 billion.