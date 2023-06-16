DUBAI: Dubai's real estate market recorded 604 sales transactions worth AED2.1 billion on Thursday, in addition to 106 mortgage deals totalling AED337.09 million, and 32 gift deals amounting to AED158.95 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 557 villas and apartments worth AED1.66 billion, and 47 land plots worth AED433.96 million.

The mortgages included 94 villas and apartments worth AED249.85 million and 12 land plots valued at AED87.24 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.5 billion.