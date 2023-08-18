DUBAI: Dubai's real estate market recorded 591 sales transactions worth AED1.76 billion on Thursday, in addition to 125 mortgage deals totalling AED613.72 million, and 36 gift deals amounting to AED98.44 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 561 villas and apartments worth AED1.42 billion, and 30 land plots worth AED336.26 million.

The mortgages included 101 villas and apartments worth AED220.85 million and 24 land plots valued at AED392.87 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.4 billion.