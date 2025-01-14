UAE - Engie Solutions, a global leader in integrated facilities management (FM) services, has signed a three-year agreement with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) to provide comprehensive FM services for the prestigious Uptown Tower in Uptown Dubai.

The 340-m Uptown Tower, a LEED Gold-certified development, is one of Dubai’s most sophisticated mixed-use facilities. The tower encompasses 22 floors of premium Grade A commercial space, the luxurious SO/Uptown Dubai hotel spanning 10 floors, and 225 exclusive branded residences on the top 28 floors.

The building is further enhanced by 4,750 sq m of prime F&B and retail space through the multi-storey Atrium as well as the Plaza, complemented by extensive parking facilities.

As the incumbent service provider, Engie Solutions brings an understanding of the facility’s unique requirements. The scope of services incorporates mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and HVAC systems management, along with specialized technical services vital to maintaining the building’s world-class standards, the company said.

Paul Ashton, Executive Director – Property, DMCC, commented: “Our continued partnership with ENGIE Solutions underscores DMCC’s commitment to operational excellence. With their proven expertise in facility management and a deep understanding of our requirements, ENGIE Solutions is well-positioned to uphold the high standards our community expects for Uptown Tower. By integrating a stronger focus on energy efficiency and sustainability, this collaboration not only aligns with Uptown Tower’s LEED Gold certification but also reinforces our dedication to advancing sustainable practices across our districts.”

In demonstrating its commitment to long-term partnership and sustainability, Engie Solutions will provide several premium services at no additional cost to DMCC. The company will implement its proprietary ‘Smart O&M’ technology platform and conduct detailed ASHRAE Energy Audits, providing actionable recommendations for enhanced efficiency. A dedicated energy management team will regularly provide consultancy services while supporting the maintenance of the facility’s prestigious LEED GOLD Operations certification. Through these initiatives, Engie Solutions commits to achieving a 10% reduction in energy consumption at the site, it said.

Graham Eason, UAE General Manager, Engie Solutions, said: “Our continued partnership with DMCC for the Uptown Tower reflects our deep-rooted understanding of one of Dubai’s most iconic developments and its sophisticated operational demands. By leveraging our innovative solutions and expertise in sustainable facility management, we are positioned to deliver exceptional value while supporting Dubai’s vision for sustainable development.”

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).