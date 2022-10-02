Danube Properties sold out its third project – Opalz – on the first day of its launch this year, reflecting growing public trust and investor confidence in the developer and Dubai's real estate sector.

The Dubai-based developer has delivered 13 of the 17 projects it has launched so far. Opalz is the developer's 18th project. It has recently awarded construction contracts for Skyz and Pearlz while Gemz is in the tendering process.

"The investors, end-users and brokers have been waiting to book apartments in the new project for some time as the word about Opalz has gone out in the market," said Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group.

"The end-users, investors and brokers have lined up to lay their hands on Opalz since the opening of sales earlier today. As a result, the project has been completely sold out. This sell-out at launch in the current market conditions reflect the customers' trust in us and their growing confidence in our ability to deliver luxurious properties at affordable price on time, on quality and at a one per cent per month payment plan – which is very rare in this part of the world," said Sajan.

Indian comedian and actor Kiku Sharda also attended the launch and sold-out announcement of the Dh525 million Opalz project. Sharda is one of many Bollywood celebrities who have invested in Danube Properties' homes – due to their strong appeal, higher return on investment and faster appreciation of the assets after delivery.

With a built-up area of 800,000 square feet, Opalz will be developed on a 66,985 square feet plot of land in Dubai Science Park opposite Dubai Hills Estate. It has two 19-storeyed towers connected through a podium at the bottom and a sky-bridge on top that hosts penthouses, common-use facilities and offers magnificent views of the neighbourhood on all sides of the building.

When completed in 2025, Opalz will deliver 575 homes including 261 studio apartments, 206 one-bedroom apartments, 69 two-bedroom apartments, 18 condominiums and four penthouses.

With the launch of Opalz, Danube Properties' currently development portfolio exceeds 8,847 units, with a combined sales value exceeding Dh6.17 billion. It has so far delivered 4,556 units with a combined sales value of Dh3.63 billion – more than half of the entire portfolio value.

The project is located in Dubai Science Park, just 10 minutes from the Mall of the Emirates, 5 minutes from Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and 5 minutes from Miracle Garden. Once built, Opalz will be surrounded by ample community facilities such as schools, hospitals, retail outlets, convenience stores, parks as well as business and recreational facilities including shopping malls, office towers and hotels. It also has great connectivity to Dubai International Airport and the newly opened Al Maktoum International Airport.

Opalz presents two high-rise towers (Tower A and Tower B) comprising Studio, 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK Duplex.

The project boasts energy-efficient automatic lights, a water conservation system, environmentally friendly /eco-friendly and the most futuristic building with contemporary design and LED lighting façade. Apart from presenting ultimate luxury and convenience for life through a multitude of features and amenities, all apartments in Opalz are smart homes – owners will have access to home appliances through a smart home system.

The amenities at Opalz include a waiting lounge /atrium/entrance lobby designed by an interior designer with Wi-Fi, a business centre on the ground floor with a personal secretary, a male/female prayer room with ablution, floating cinema over a water body, a doctor on call, kids daycare/nanny on board, electric car charging point, shallow pool, kids pool, toddlers splash pad, jacuzzi, water lounge (In-built gym equipment aquatic gym) and family sitting area/cabanas, BBQ area, among others.

For its residents to maintain a healthy lifestyle, Opalz offers a gymnasium (M/F) open-air Yoga platform, jogging track with rubber flooring, games zone (pool table, snooker, table tennis), wellness centre which will have a beauty salon, spa, steam sauna, treatment room, steam and sauna apart from private sports training centre at the crown of the tower. Apart from all these a multi-purpose hall/party hall and sky lounges at the crown of the tower have been provided with a juice bar at Top Crown together with a sky bridge at the crown of the tower.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).