Azizi Developments has announced that the construction of Creek Views II is 50 per cent complete.

The developer’s Dh350 million luxury development is coming up on the shores of the Dubai Creek in Dubai Healthcare City. The development is scheduled for handover in Q1 of 2024.

Creek Views II comprises 587 residences, with 116 studios, 436 one-bedroom apartments, and 35 two-bedroom residences. Strategically located in the most central part of the city, the project features two swimming pools, a sauna, a steam room, a fully equipped gym, and a children’s play area, among other premium amenities.

Its structure is now 95 per cent complete, with blockwork being at 73 per cent. The internal plaster and MEP have reached 61 per cent and 26 per cent respectively, while HVAC and tiling works are now at 25 per cent and 14 per cent. External works stand at 20 per cent, with overall finishes now being 16 per cent complete. The total manpower has also been increased to 1,020.

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “The rapid construction progress we’re making at Creek Views II in Dubai Healthcare City excites us all. The contractor’s performance is exceptional, meeting our rigorous quality control and assurance standards while adhering to – and even exceeding - the project’s timeline for delivery. With its strategic location, outstanding design, impeccable construction, and wide array of premium amenities within and surrounding the building, Creek Views II is sure to enhance the lives of those will reside in it. This vision is shared by our stakeholders, and evident in the high demand exhibited by both local and international investors.”

Creek Views II is situated in Dubai Healthcare City, a beautifully landscaped community known for being Dubai’s hub for health and wellness. The location offers direct access to Al Khail Road and is home to various high-tech medical centres and lifestyle and shopping options. With picturesque views and an elegant, ultra-modern design and finishing, Creek Views II will grant residents a truly remarkable living experience.

