UAE - Luxury real estate developer AMIS has awarded the main construction contract for its AED425 million ($115 million) Woodland Residences project to Dar Al Aayan Contracting.

The project, located within the District 11 of Meydan in Dubai, is scheduled for handover in April 2026.

The development, which was 100% sold out within one week of its launch in January 2024, is located 12 minutes away from Downtown Dubai, and offers a 100-m swimmable lagoon reserved exclusively for residents.

“We are thrilled to appoint one of the top contractors for this prestigious project,” said Neeraj Mishra, Founder and CEO of AMIS Properties.

“With the exceptional cash flow from our quick sell-out, we are on track with our project milestones. The Woodland Residences is a testament to the strength of Dubai’s luxury real estate market, and we look forward to delivering a truly unique living experience.”

Omar Gull, Managing Consultant and CEO of Cledor, said: "We are delighted with this selection. After a competitive bidding process involving 25 contractors, we conducted a rigorous technical and quality evaluation and are pleased to have chosen Dar Al Aayan Contracting."

Omar Shafique, Managing Director of Dar Al Aayan Contracting, said: "We are excited to be working on such a prestigious project. The Woodland Residences will be a valuable addition to our portfolio, and we are proud to be part of this landmark development."

Meydan’s thoroughly designed urban planning enriches the community with a range of amenities, including a large swimmable crystal lagoon, a clubhouse, a community centre, and access to two international schools.

The thoughtfully developed setting enhances the lifestyle for families and individuals, positioning The Woodland Residences as a premier destination offering a comprehensive luxury living experience in one of Dubai’s most sought-after locations.

