UAE - DMDC, one of the region’s fastest-growing interior design and construction firms, has announced the launch of its newest division - DMDC Estates - a property investment and renovation arm primed to reimagine Dubai’s property landscape.

The strategic expansion, unveiled during an exclusive private press conference, represents DMDC’s largest investment since its founding.

DMDC has committed AED70 million to start a portfolio of premium residential projects, with flagship developments already underway in Arabian Ranches, Jumeirah Golf Estates, and Emerald Hills, said a statement from the company.

It has already planned a follow-up investment of AED30 million in the second half, which will bring the total capital commitment to AED100 million for 2025 alone.

Unlike its existing operations, DMDC Estates is fully owned and operated by the company, focusing exclusively on acquiring, renovating, and selling high-end properties across Dubai.

With no external clients, the division will allow the company’s design ethos and construction expertise to flourish in complete autonomy, said the statement.

DMDC pointed out that it will continue to accept client projects in interior design and construction across the region, while DMDC Estates will focus on independent property investments and renovations.

Since its founding in 2021, DMDC has emerged as one of Dubai’s standout firms, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of over 700 professionals dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for residential, office, and retail environments, said a top official.

"We are excited to finally share DMDC Estates, a division that has been months in the making," remarked its CEO Raji Daou.

"The first completed project under the new devision is already turning heads: a breathtaking six-bedroom villa in Arabian Ranches. Elegantly redesigned from the inside out, this villa serves as the blueprint for many more curated homes currently in the pipeline," he stated.

Daou said: "The market is constantly evolving, and we are delighted to be part of Dubai’s dynamic real estate scene in a brand new way. Through DMDC Estates, we’ll be curating exceptional masterpieces that reflect our design philosophy and high standards."

By combining cutting-edge technology, innovative creativity, handcrafted excellence, and sustainable building practices, DMDC continues to push boundaries in every corner of the industry.

"The debut of DMDC Estates reinforces the company’s long-term vision: to shape not just interiors, but entire lifestyles – one property at a time," he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

