UAE - DMCC, a flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, has broken ground on the second phase of its Uptown Dubai development as it continues to substantially enhance and expand its real estate offering.

The groundbreaking comes following the appointment of Swissboring Overseas Piling Corporation for the enabling and foundation works.

Swissboring will focus primarily on basement retention systems for the three basement levels of the two towers, foundation works for the towers, podium levels and future bridges, dewatering works, and excavation of the entire plot assigned to phase two, said a statement from DMCC.

The scope of work for Phase Two includes construction of two mid-rise towers (a 23- and 17-storey facility) within the Uptown Dubai district in the southern end of the city, it stated.

According to DMCC, these towers will offer 753,000 sq ft of Grade A commercial office space as well as 86,000 sq ft food and beverages (F&B) and retail in keeping with the premium level of the urban community.

After adding the two towers to the district alongside Uptown Tower and the two residential towers within the recently launched Mercer House by Ellington Properties, over half of the district’s planned towers have now been launched, it stated.

Uptown Dubai’s nine towers will encircle the focal point of the district, The Plaza, which will eventually be host to a dynamic and diverse offering of activities from immersive art installations to music, film and fashion performances.

Once completed, Uptown Dubai will boast a total gross floor area (GFA) of 5.8 million sq ft, with 2.5 million sq ft dedicated to commercial office space, it added.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Executive Chairman and CEO Ahmed Bin Sulayem said this comes following the successful opening of Uptown Tower last year.

The 81-storey tower is home to 31 of the world’s leading businesses, including Invisalign, Wellbred, Hikvision and the Gemological Institute of America, as well as the hotel rooms and branded residences as part of the urban luxury hotel SO/ Uptown Dubai, he stated.

"The successful pre-leasing in record time of Uptown Tower’s suite of Grade A offices reaffirmed our approach, and as we mark the groundbreaking of Phase 2 of Uptown Dubai, we will aim to fully replicate this success with two new commercial towers adding to the expansion of our business district and DMCC’s overall value proposition," he added.

