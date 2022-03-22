Bahrain - Leading Bahraini developer Diyar Al Muharraq is set to showcase its major residential and commercial projects at the Gulf Property Show, the Northern Gulf region's leading boutique showcase for the real estate sector, which opens tomorrow in capital Manama.

Gulf Property Show is being held under the patronage of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, from March 22 to 24, at the Bahrain International Exhibition Centre, alongside its complementary tradeshows - Gulf Construction expo and Interiors Expo, said the event organisers Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions (HCE).

Diyar Al Muharraq has signed up as a strategic partner for the Gulf Property Show, where over the course of the three-day exhibition, it will be presenting buyers and investors limited offers on the Al Naseem Project.

Al Naseem Masterplan consists of a gated community of residential villas and fully facilitated apartments overlooking the main canal, and a non-gated community of uniquely designed apartments right across from shopping and entertainment facilities over an enchanting sea view.

Other projects being showcased are Al Bareh Plots, the largest residential project within the masterplan, Mozoon Residential Project, which is distinguished by its seafront lifestyle offering residents peace and tranquillity, in addition to the newly launched Residential Building Plots B3, which offers a wide range of plot sizes starting at 450 sq m to 970 sq m, giving potential buyers the opportunity to find the ideal apartment building plot, tailored to their needs.

Diyar Al Muharraq CEO Engineer Ahmed Ali AlAmmadi said: "We are always keen to ensure our participation in Bahrain’s real estate events which provides an ideal platform to showcase our residential and commercial projects to regional and international investors alike, as it has a proven track record in the real estate sector as an opportune place to network."

"We look forward to attending the Gulf Property Show every year, as it provides an unmissable opportunity to meet and connect with potential clientele and stakeholders," he noted.

"At Diyar, we pride ourselves on the fact that all our residential projects benefit from convenient access to communal spaces, which foster a sense of well-being in light of the endless recreational, health, and retail facilities, all while being part of a close-knit community. Reigniting this sense of community, which lies at the heart of kingdom’s heritage and traditions, is a value upon which our vision and values are founded upon at Diyar," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).