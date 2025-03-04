UAE - HAMRK Real Estate Development and Devmark have unveiled Affini Residences, Dubai's first standalone residence under Marriott Bonvoy's Tribute Portfolio. Located in Al Jaddaf, the residence offers contemporary elegance, artistic flair, and an exceptional serviced lifestyle.

Devmark has been appointed as the master agent for sales and marketing, positioning Affini as a distinguished offering in Dubai's dynamic real estate market. The project is part of Marriott International's Tribute Portfolio collection.

Affini redefines urban living by repurposing a former hotel into a distinctive branded residence designed to meet today’s market demands. The property has been meticulously refurbished to reflect the individuality and elegance that Is signature to the Tribute Portfolio, merging the city’s energy with the tranquillity of boutique artistic living. Fully furnished and turnkey-ready, Affini embodies a new perspective in the art of living, offering residents a seamless fusion of world-class service, inspired design, and unparalleled connectivity in Dubai’s thriving cultural hub.

The residences at Affini, ranging from expansive studios to bespoke penthouses, are thoughtfully designed to blend artistic sophistication with functional living. Each fully furnished unit features luxurious finishes and vibrant colour schemes, complemented by bold art installations that transform spaces into inspiring sanctuaries for creativity.

Designed by ADC Architects & Engineers, these homes offer customisable elements and refined details, creating the perfect canvas for modern living. Expansive layouts adorned with Rango porcelain tiles set a tone of understated elegance, while the kitchens are a standout feature, with sleek Du Pont Corian countertops, Marino Laminates cabinetry, and high-end Whirlpool appliances. Bedrooms are designed as tranquil retreats, and bathrooms adorned with Bagno Design fittings transform daily routines into serene moments of indulgence.

Affini Residences offers an array of sophisticated premium amenities crafted to elevate everyday living. Residents can unwind in the rooftop pool, which offers panoramic views of the Dubai skyline or stay active in the state-of-the-art gym equipped with modern Matrix machines.

The curated residents’ lounge serves as a chic communal hub, ideal for relaxation or socialising, while families will appreciate the lively children’s play area that fosters creativity and fun for younger residents. For moments of leisure, the private cinema and in-house coffee shop provide bespoke experiences, delivering comfort and refinement in equal measure.

Complementing the experience, a comprehensive suite of services promises everyday convenience, including a 24-hour residential concierge to assist with everything from restaurant reservations to spa bookings and local area guidance. À la carte offerings such as limousine transfers, housekeeping, laundry, grocery shopping, and in-residence dining ensure every need is met with precision and care. Adding further prestige, residents have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive Marriott Bonvoy membership benefits, offering elevated Bonvoy status, preferred rates at Marriott properties, and curated experiences with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

“We are delighted to launch Affini Residences, a project that embodies our commitment to delivering unique and meaningful living experiences,” said Shaikh Mohamed Abdulrahman Alkhalifa, Chairman, HAMRK Real Estate Development. “Affini is a testament to the lifestyle we aim to create, blending creativity, sustainability, and modern design. By repurposing an existing building, we not only showcase our innovative approach but also contribute to more sustainable development practices. Our collaboration with Devmark has been pivotal in positioning Affini as an exceptional offering for discerning buyers who value sophistication and innovative living solutions. This project offers an unparalleled lifestyle, setting a new benchmark for urban luxury.”

“We are excited to collaborate with HAMRK on Affini Residences, a development that truly stands out in Dubai’s competitive real estate market,” said Sean McCauley, CEO of Devmark. “Land scarcity in highly coveted, well-connected communities like Al Jaddaf presents a rare opportunity for buyers and investors alike. Affini represents a unique vision, transforming an existing structure into a modern, world-class residence that seamlessly blends prime location, thoughtful design, and exceptional amenities. Leveraging our expertise in real estate marketing, we are committed to positioning Affini as a benchmark for exceptional living in Dubai’s evolving luxury living landscape.”

Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President, Mixed-Use Development EMEA at Marriott International adds, “With the launch of Affini Residences, we are proud that Dubai is home to the world’s first standalone residence under Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio brand, where design, attention to detail and sincere service stand above the rest. Affini’s vibrant spaces create a sense of community sparking connections, and aptly located in Al Jaddaf, Dubai’s cultural hotspot, Affini is perfect for those seeking the remarkable, the new and the different.”

Affini is strategically located just minutes from the Jameel Arts Centre and Dubai Cultural Village. Its prime location also ensures effortless connectivity to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, and other premier cultural, retail, and entertainment destinations. With ongoing refurbishment works set for completion in 2026, Affini presents a compelling opportunity for buyers and investors seeking a state-of-the-art urban sanctuary in one of Dubai’s most dynamic neighbourhoods. Devmark is now accepting bookings offering both mortgage and payment plan options. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).