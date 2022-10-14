Chic Tower features exclusive studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments as well as one-bedroom lofts with mesmerising private terraces and Damac plans to launch three and four-bedroom apartments with encompassing hydroponic walls and sky pools at a later stage.

Damac Properties, the Middle East’s foremost luxury developer has unveiled 'Chic Tower', a 41-storey tower designed to instil wellness and healthy living in a unique luxurious setting, complimented with ample amenities and facilities.

Taking its cues from the healing properties of turquoise, the project will be the epitome of design complemented with branded interiors by master-jeweller de Grisogono.

With a prime location at the heart of Dubai’s Business Bay, CHIC Tower grants direct access to the glistening waters of the Dubai Canal, paramount views of the city’s skyline, and unrivaled access to world-class financial and lifestyle districts.

“Our objective with this project goes beyond just fine layouts. Along with its exquisite architecture, Chic Tower encapsulates and advocates for wellness, positivity, and luxurious living. This new development draws its inspiration from the vital need for wellness and self-care, in a fast-paced industrious and demanding world,” Niall McLoughlin, senior vice-president of Damc, said.

Inspired by luxury wellness, Chic Tower brings together restorative baths, beauty treatments and state-of-the-art sky gyms. Seven revitalising baths are specifically designed to extract body toxins resulting in skin glow with the radiance of youth, along with hot baths, cold baths, salt baths and mud baths.

Holding the secret of youth, CHIC Tower will launch a beauty bar that will be the first of its kind in Dubai. Handcrafted skincare products by specialised technicians will be tailor-made for residents’ specific requirements and skin types.

Commenting on the unique facilities, McLoughlin said the launch of this luxury wellness living concept centres around three key wellness pillars: mind, body, and skin.

Moreover, a cascade of undulating terraces inspired by the waves of Dubai’s Canal descends from the building's crowning glory – a stepped roof that evokes layers of rock where water trickles from one pool to another.

“Every aspect of the project has been carefully considered and designed to maximise the use of environmental resources such as light, air, and views, as well as to leverage cross-ventilation, thereby creating comfort and tranquil luxury,” McLoughlin added.

This new development, which is envisioned to be a world-class residential destination, will contribute to the Dubai 2040 New Urban Masterplan, which focuses on health, sustainability, and improved quality of life.

