UAE - Leading luxury project developer Damac has awarded the main works contract worth AED236 million ($64.2 million) for its master development, Damac Hills 2, in Dubai to UAE-based Al Qandeel Contracting.

The scope of work includes construction of the main works package for 515 villas at the Camelia cluster, located within the 55 million sq. ft. master community.

Featuring three-bedroom luxury townhouses, the cluster offers state of the art amenities and facilities in sports, rejuvenation, and entertainment. Each residential unit features premium designs with private gardens offering residents "a happy home, away from the city bustle."

According to Damac, the community welcomed a host of new amenities recently, bringing Californian coast vibes to Dubai and for the residents to enjoy.

Among the key additions within the development are a waterpark, a bird aviary, and an array of fields, pitches and courts for sports enthusiasts, it stated.

The bird aviary will welcome birds of various species including the Glossy Ibis, Sun Conures, Vulturine Guineafowl, Rose-ringed Parakeet, Western bronze-naped Pigeons, Splendid Starlings, Blackcap Babblers, Lemon Doves and Black-bellied Sandgrouse.

Residents can also take a walk through the massive aviary whilst the birds perch and fly around them, it added.

On the contract award, Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects, said: "I am delighted to see our second master community shaping up to become a preferred home by residents and investors in Dubai. Notwithstanding the distance from the city centre, Damac Hills 2 offers community members a choice of living in the calm and serenity of the desert landscapes of Dubai."

"With a range of new amenities for our residents, including our own Malibu beach and a lazy river, we are happy to see the community consistently captivating residents to find their home in Damac Hills 2," he stated.

Launched in 2014, Damac Hills 2 now is home to more than 28,000 residents, and came closely after the successful opening of Damac’s first master community, Damac Hills. The developer launched its third master development in Dubai — Damac Lagoons late 2021.

In Water Town, residents can enjoy the laid-back Californian vibes of Malibu Beach, similarly named after its predecessor, Malibu Bay in Damac Hills.

While children can enjoy the wave pool and splash pads, the lazy river offers relaxation for others. Malibu Beach also includes VIP and regular cabanas, a big screen TV, a juice bar, a beach volleyball court, a surround sound system and a DJ booth, said Damac in its statement.

Other amenities include sports pitches that have been built across the community, an outdoor cinema, a dog park, a petting farm and jogging and cycling track. There are also tennis and basketball courts, a cricket pitch and vast spaces in the Central Park where residents can do yoga or any other type of fitness activity, it added.

Damac said the community has also opened two nurseries and its community mall is fully let. It includes a Carrefour grocery store, restaurants and other retail outlets.

Upcoming amenities at the community will include the Pavilion Park where children will be able to enjoy a game of outdoor snakes and ladders and chess, a spider net climbing frame, a maze, a playground, while families can enjoy barbeques at the picnic areas and large open grass area and amphitheatre. Also on the cards are a new paintball area, a boating lake, and a surf pad, it added.

