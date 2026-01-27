Leading Indian property developer Casagrand has broken ground on its premium AED420 million ($114.3 million) residential project - Hermina - on Dubai Islands, thus marking its entry into the Middle East real estate market.

The project will comprise 131 residential units, with prices starting from AED1.92 million onwards. Construction is under way and the project is on track for Q2 2028 completion.

Designed by Casagrand’s in-house architectural team, the development brings together efficient layouts, practical design and a community-led ethos, offering considered living in one of Dubai’s most promising waterfront destinations, said the developer in a statement.

Founded in 2003, Casagrand has developed more than 160 residential projects across India and said it plans to expand its footprint in the UAE.

The developer aims to deliver more than 6 million sq ft of residential and mixed-use developments in the country over the next three years.

"We offer a wide range of properties, from apartments to independent villas, all equipped with lifestyle amenities. Our projects cover luxury, mid-range, and affordable categories, meeting the needs of different customers," said a company spokesman.

"Beyond Chennai, we’ve expanded into other major cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Pune. Our international sales are driven by our office in Dubai. We focus on delivering quality homes with committed completion timelines. Our emphasis on research and delivery of a seamless living experience over the last two decades ensures customer satisfaction," he added.

Casagrand said its UAE strategy is focused on long-term growth, with additional projects under evaluation across major masterplanned communities.

"We remain focused on long-term growth in the UAE and are actively evaluating land parcels across major masterplans and emerging communities," he added.

