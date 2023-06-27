Capital Group Properties (CGP) has announced plans to further drive its strategic growth plan in Egypt. With a strong focus on expanding its presence and driving sustainable development in the country, CGP aims to contribute to Egypt’s economic growth and urban transformation.

As part of its growth plan, CGP appointed Ahmed Aref as its new Chief Executive Oﬃcer (CEO). With a remarkable career spanning over 20 years in the real estate sector in Egypt, UAE and Morocco, Aref brings extensive expertise and leadership to his role. He was one of the founding members of CGP at its inception in 2015, spearheading the company’s Development Department.

In his new position, Aref will lead CGP’s eﬀorts in driving the expansion plan forward, leveraging his deep understanding of the Egyptian market and his experience in the real estate industry.

Capital Group Properties has continued to exhibit growth despite economic headwinds in the Egyptian market. The company aims to build on its successful track record and milestones, which include a signiﬁcant increase in sales margins, in addition to securing several strategic partnerships to support CGP’s development project, Alburouj development in East Cairo.

“CGP has ambitious plans for expansion in Egypt, capitalizing on the momentum gained from its success in the market. With a clear vision for growth, CGP aims to further develop Alburouj, solidifying its position as a leading player in the real estate sector,” Suwaidan Al Dhaheri, CGP’s Board member, commented.

Commenting on his new role, Aref said: “Capital Group Properties has a strong foundation and a clear vision for growth. I am excited to work with our talented team to further expand our portfolio, build strong partnerships, and create developments that enhance the quality of life for our residents and contribute to the overall development of the Egyptian real estate market.”

