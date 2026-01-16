After the global success of their first collaboration, UAE developer Binghatti and global auto giant Mercedes- Benz have reunited to pursue a far greater vision, one that expands the boundaries of both luxury real estate and automotive innovation.

Their partnership now returns with the official unveiling of Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City, the world’s first Mercedes-Benz branded city and the developer’s first masterplanned community, a monumental AED30 billion ($8.2 billion) development spanning more than 10 million sq ft in Nad Al Sheba.

The masterplan will be delivered in three phases, each unveiling a new layer of this cityscale vision. Across the towers, residences range from studios to 3-bedroom apartments, with Vision Iconic tower, MercedesBenz’s newest concept creation, also featuring a collection of 4- and 5-bedroom homes.

All of it is anchored by the development’s defining centerpiece, the iconic spiraling signature tower bringing to life one of the region’s most ambitious residential masterplans.

The grand unveiling in Meydan delivered one of the most cinematic moments in Dubai’s real estate industry.

Hosted by Hollywood actor Terry Crews, the night drew 25,000 guests the largest attendance at any Binghatti event to date,as a spectacular drone show lit up the skyline and the program unfolded around two historic reveal moments.

The first reveal was the exclusive Middle East showcase of Vision Iconic inspired by the golden era of 1930s automotive design and embodying the pure essence of the marque.

The grand launch opened with a performance by legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, setting an unforgettable tone for the evening.

The second reveal then unveiled the masterplan community, an entirely new urban district comprising 12 architecturally synchronized towers.

A sweeping drone show illuminated the Meydan skyline, followed by a laser projection across Nad Al Sheba tracing the outline of the twelve-tower formation, before a massive fireworks finale crowned the night symbolizing the scale and ambition of the vision.

At the heart of the development lies the Grand Promenade, a vast green expanse imagined as a sanctuary of sustainable and environmental consciousness.

Designed as a sequence of 12 unexpected moments and curated experiences, it features water elements, discovery zones, shaded groves, art pavilions, active circuits, and panoramic hills.

Surrounding the park, residents will get to enjoy an elevated system of luxury signature amenities,12 exclusive sporting clubs, and a network of grand indoor facilities, ensuring an unmatched lifestyle throughout the entire community.

Chairman Muhammad Binghatti emphasized the significance of this moment, noting that both brands have returned “not only to build upon the success of their first collaboration, but to imagine what the future of living can become when automotive ingenuity and architectural innovation converge at a city scale.”

Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Sales & Customer Experience affirmed that “This masterplan represents the purest expression of the brand’s design philosophy, extending our DNA from the automobile into a living environment crafted with technical precision.”

Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City, marks a new era, a world built beyond tomorrow, where mobility, architecture, technology and design function as one. This second collaboration between the two global leaders stands as a monumental step forward shaping not just a landmark development, but a blueprint for how the future of branded living in Dubai will be defined, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

