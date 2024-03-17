The 12th edition of Big 5 Construct Saudi, the largest construction event in the kingdom ended on a successful note, having welcomed 64,331 attendees across four days from February 26 to 29 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre at ROSHN Front.

The event was held under the patronage of Majid Abdullah Al Hogail, the Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing in Saudi Arabia.

Big 5 Construct Saudi has become a pivotal trade exhibition, playing a significant role in fueling the expansion of the Saudi construction market, said the organisers dmg events.

The growth of the event reflects the rising demand for long-term, fruitful partnerships and advancements within the industry, they stated.

"As the 2024 edition comes to a close, Big 5 Construct Saudi has celebrated remarkable growth, doubling in size and attracting the largest gathering of construction professionals to Saudi Arabia over the span of four days," remarked Muhammed Kazi, the Vice President (Construction) at dmg events.

"Through fostering valuable partnerships and showcasing advancements in construction technology and practices, the exhibition remains committed to enhancing the Kingdom's multi-trillion-dollar construction sector," he noted.

According to Kazi, Big 5 Construct Saudi solidified the importance of exhibitions in facilitating strong business relations in the kingdom, where demand is ripe for new technologies, local and international collaborations as well as unique products and services.

During the exhibition, the Sustainability Professionals of Saudi Arabia (SPSA) and the Saudi Women Engineering Society (SWES), both first-time association partners of the event, signed a MoU, signifying a key milestone in advancing gender equality in engineering and sustainability practices in alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objectives.

The deal was inked by Alshaima Abduallah Alshayeb, the Founder and Chairwoman of SWES and Dr Mohammed Al Surf, Founder and President of SPSA at the event.

Returning exhibitor Salaba Fastners took to the event to announce business expansion into Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Jazan and Tabuk during this year’s participation.

The company specialises in the wholesale supply of construction equipment such as screws, fasteners and industrial tools.

On their participation, Amir Swailam, Business Development Director, Construction Products Holding Company (CPC), said: "It has been an exhilarating experience to have been a part of Big 5 Construct Saudi 2024. This event provided us with an opportunity to tap into new prospects and leverage the significant market growth in Saudi Arabia. With the upcoming mega projects such as Riyadh Expo 2030 and the World Cup 2034, we are committed to consolidating our position as the primary solution provider for ongoing and future giga projects in the region."

"We are eager to expand our operations, capitalise on our cutting-edge facilities and patented machinery, and deliver exceptional engineering solutions," he stated.

The company has one of the largest manufacturing capacities in Saudi Arabia for the production of specialized construction materials such as precast and ready-mix concrete, steel, cables, aluminum and glass, marble and granite.

According to Kazi, the Big 5 Construct Saudi next year will see attendees leverage business activities and opportunities in Saudi Arabia's construction sector across two weeks.

Attracting more than 2,000 exhibitors from over 60 countries, the event will run from February 15 to 18 focusing on 'Strong Foundations from Design to Build' and from February 24 to 27 on 'Transforming Projects from Fit-out to Services’.

"It’s the first time in the Middle East that an event will be held across two weeks and is unprecedented in Saudi Arabia’s events landscape," stated Kazi.

"Focusing on the latest in construction design, materials and technologies as well as showcasing interior fit-outs and essential construction services, Big 5 Construct Saudi will shape Saudi Arabia's construction landscape," added Kazi.

Saudi Arabia’s largest event for the built environment will be accompanied by eight co-located events including the esteemed HVAC R Expo Saudi, Windows, Doors & Facades Event Saudi, Stone & Surface Saudi Arabia, now rebranded to Marble & Stone Saudi, and FM Expo Saudi, now with an expanded profile and renamed to Saudi FM & Clean.

Alongside the already anticipated launch of Saudi Hospital Design & Build Expo, Big 5 will also be introducing two new specialized events in the Kingdom next year: Totally Concrete Saudi and Saudi Urban Design & Landscape Expo.

Totally Concrete Saudi will transform the concrete industry in the Kingdom by bringing in new technologies, sustainable methods and products.

Separately, Saudi FM & Clean will highlight FM products & services, commercial cleaning & hygiene for residential, commercial and mixed-use facilities. Saudi Urban Design & Landscape Expo will present design, urban planning and landscape architecture professionals with an opportunity to learn about new products for garden design, irrigation design, landscape maintenance, etc., gain inspiration and forge valuable business connections, said Kazi.

"The collective launch of these three shows underscore our commitment to empowering the Saudi construction market with comprehensive solutions and unparalleled opportunities for growth," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).