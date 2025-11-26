Bahrain has announced a reduction in the minimum real estate investment required for the Golden Residency from BD200,000 ($530,494) to BD130,000 ($344,821).

The step is expected to increase demand for high-end properties in a competitive market, while maintaining the high standards of the Golden Residency Programme, which forms part of a broader national strategy to enhance Bahrain’s appeal as a regional hub for long-term residency, business and investment, said the Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) at the Ministry of Interior.

By lowering the investment threshold, Bahrain aims to stimulate growth in the real estate sector and enable a wider segment of foreign investors to benefit from Bahrain’s high living standards and attractive property market. The step aligns with national efforts to promote sustainable investment, support economic growth and attract international expertise seeking stability and opportunities in the GCC, said a Bahrain News Agency report.

The announcement coincides with the Kingdom’s hosting of the Cityscape exhibition, underscoring Bahrain’s role in supporting a dynamic regional and local real estate market characterised by innovation and sustainable value creation.

Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, Undersecretary for NPRA, emphasised the importance of this step, noting that reducing real estate investment requirements reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to providing an enabling environment for global investors seeking stability and long-term opportunities in the region. He added that the step increases the competitiveness of the Golden Residency Programme while preserving its exclusivity and ensuring its continued ability to attract foreign investors.

Under the current programme, the Golden Residency is granted to property owners and individuals who meet the required criteria. These include professionals who have worked in the Kingdom for at least five years with an average monthly salary exceeding BD2,000 ($5,306) during the past five years; retirees who have worked in Bahrain for at least 15 years and receive an average monthly pension of BD2,000 or more; and non-residents with an average monthly pension exceeding BD4,000 ($10,624).

The Golden Residency is also granted to talented individuals such as entrepreneurs, highly skilled professionals, and those who make significant contributions to the national economy or Bahraini society.

The Golden Residency provides long-term residency, ease of establishing businesses, multiple-entry privileges and the ability to sponsor family members.

The updated threshold enhances the Kingdom’s position as one of the region’s most open, flexible and attractive destinations for investors, reinforcing its status as an appealing location for high-net-worth individuals and professionals seeking a welcoming environment and a high quality of life, the report added.

