Bahrain had issued a total of 6,550 building permits in 2024, reflecting the kingdom’s rapid urban growth. A total of 1,780 permits were processed through Benayat (buildings) system with an average approval time of two working days.

Benayat serves as the central platform for issuing construction permits for investment, residential, industrial, and commercial projects.

It enables licensed engineering offices to apply for permits, track applications, access government advisory services, pay fees, and review building regulations through an interactive map displaying zoning requirements for each plot in the Kingdom, reported BNA.

Of the total permits issued, residential buildings accounted for 70% of approvals, investment apartments 4.4%, while special use projects comprised 22.3%, stated the report citing a senior official.

Shaikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Undersecretary for Municipalities Affairs, said the Benayat system has significantly streamlined permit issuance, enhancing efficiency and accelerating approval processes.

"Continuous updates to Benayat have introduced 11 new services, including permits for large and small-scale additions, phased approvals for government projects, communication tower permits, renewal and demolition approvals, and phased construction approvals for specific projects," he explained.

Shaikh Mohammed said further enhancements are being planned for marine and land reclamation permits, subdivision permits, renovation permits, fencing permits, land use change permits, and consolidation permits.

Improvements will also be introduced to initial construction phase approvals for other permits and the reclamation inspection service, he added.

