Bahrain - Eagle Hills Diyar (EHD), the pioneering developer behind the iconic Marassi Al Bahrain project, has announced the completion of Marassi Park, a luxury project comprising 249 residential units, two months ahead of schedule.

Marassi Park is the fifth major project to have been delivered as part of Marassi Al Bahrain’s framework, and benefits from being in close proximity to Marassi Beach as well as Marassi Galleria, Bahrain’s leading premium retail destination, said the key developer.

Furthermore, residents of the development have the convenience of being adjacent to both the Grand Boulevard and Marassi Heart, a modern, verdant park which provides an oasis of calm in the heart of Bahrain’s new downtown, it stated.

On the completion of Marassi Park, Dr Maher Al Shaer, the Managing Director of Eagle Hills Diyar, said: "We are very pleased that Marassi Park is being handed over ahead of schedule. This cutting-edge development is a significant addition to the Marassi Al Bahrain district which has redefined beachfront living."

"As seen in Marassi Park and our other developments, Eagle Hills Diyar is creating integrated living spaces where communities can take pleasure in the scenic atmosphere of a luxury resort, while also enjoying easy access to nearby urban centres," he stated.

Welcoming the Marassi Park residents, Engineer Hayssam Youssef, Director of Marassi Al Bahrain said they will get to enjoy an elevated lifestyle experience and be a part of Marassi Al Bahrain’s modern and diverse community.

"From the golden sands of Marassi Beach to the eclectic shopping of Marassi Galleria, residents will find that they have all the amenities they could wish for within a short walking distance," he stated.

Marassi Park encompasses a spectrum of residential units to suit all needs, from stylish one-bedroom condos to family-sized, three-bedroom apartments.

The development features an array of lifestyle amenities including; a swimming pool for adults, a children’s pool and play area, a gym with advanced facilities, and communal outdoor gardens, inclusive of barbeque and seating areas.

