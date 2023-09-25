Bahrain - Eagle Hills Diyar (EHD), a pioneering developer that is behind the Marassi Al Bahrain project, has awarded the construction contract for the building and development of the Marassi Bay and Marassi Terraces to leading Bahraini construction company, Kooheji Contractors.

The contract builds upon the existing partnership between Eagle Hills Diyar and Kooheji Contractors, and will see the latter undertake the construction of the two residential projects representing the very best in modern living within the Marassi Al Bahrain district, the company said.

The two developments will feature elegant indoor and outdoor facilities and will provide easy access to the beachfront in addition to Marassi Galleria, Bahrain’s premium retail destination.

Construction has already begun on the two projects and both Marassi Bay and Marassi Terraces.

Dr Maher Al Shaer, Managing Director of Eagle Hills Diyar, stated: ‘We are delighted to have signed this contract with Kooheji Contractors, a very highly regarded construction company with whom we have a longstanding relationship. With their reputation for professionalism and high-caliber work, we have identified them as our ideal partner for this project. We believe that together, we will successfully bring our vision for Marassi Bay and Marassi Terraces to life.’

Eng Hayssam Youssef, Director of Marassi Al Bahrain, said: “These two highly anticipated developments will soon be a key part of Marassi Al Bahrain’s iconic skyline, and residents who move into the completed blocks will find that they are perfectly located for travel, shopping and relaxation. We are working to redefine Bahrain’s real estate landscape, with Marassi Bay and Marassi Terraces representing the very best in elevated lifestyle and contemporary living within Marassi Al Bahrain’s inclusive beachfront community.”

Abdulghaffar Al Kooheji, Kooheji Contractors Managing Director, said: "We are extremely pleased to have been awarded the construction contract for both Marassi Bay and Marassi Terraces. As leaders in this sector, we always strive for excellence in all our projects. Through this partnership, we look forward to embodying the exceptional architectural vision of our partner, Eagle Hills Diyar. As always, we remember that while we might chart the course, true success, blessings, and guidance come from Allah Almighty. In these new projects, we aim to uphold the same commitment that Kooheji Contractors has been known for since its inception."

