UAE - Leading Dubai brokerage B1 Properties has announced the sale of the most expensive signature villa on Palm Jumeirah Frond G, named Framed Allure for AED128 million ($34.8 million).

Spread over a 19,240 sq ft area, the villa is an architectural masterpiece by internationally renowned, award-winning architect, Emre Arolat, whose design technique is rooted in blending intellectual, artistic and cultural aspects.

The geometric villa provides seamless access to the outer environment, at the same time, is equipped for privacy with an exceptional shutter system for all 3-storeys. The interiors have been conceptualised and created by CK Architects & Interiors, with lighting consultancy from Neo Light Desgn.

According to B1, the now-completed property on Billionaires Row consists of four floors including a picturesque rooftop terrace which is fully equipped with a modern gym, yoga deck and hot tub.

Most importantly, the terrace has a 1,600-year-old olive tree blending the internal and external environment and bridging the gap between modern and traditional living. This melding of the outdoor-indoor experience can also be seen in several features and rooms in the villa, it stated.

"The Framed Allure villa is an exceptional addition to our portfolio, as the most expensive signature villa on Palm Jumeirah. It is one of the few properties that seamlessly blend the outdoors and indoors with sophistication while breaking traditional norms in regards to the geometric style of the façade," remarked Babak Jafari, Founder of B1 Properties.

"Its key amenities are in a class of its own, with everything one could possibly desire and imagine available in a single home, he stated.

"Upon entering the villa, the double-height entrance is adorned with Italian-inspired bespoke metal sculptures from top to bottom, with one-off furniture pieces from the likes of Minotti, Henge, B&B Italia, Baxter and Boca Do Lobo. Each of the 5 luxuriously designed ensuite rooms is built over four levels and is equipped with a long balcony and glass balustrade running along it, allowing unobstructed views of the magnificent infinity pool, surrounding waters of the Arabian Gulf, and Atlantis and Royal Atlantis," explained Jafari.

On the exotic project, Arolat said: "Each project I work on is a unique combination of intellect and art, bound together by the local environment and culture. For this particular project, I closed the building volume at the sides, to prevent any physical or visual relationship with neighbouring sites, and extend the villa toward the sea and to the garden; keeping it unique and ensuring that the maximum height and width were utilised."

"The building has a firm geometric language and the materials used add to an impression of subtle solidity," stated the award-winning architect.

"The three-storey high entrance hall frames a panorama towards the sea at the same time as it marks the heart of the house in terms of circulation. All the en-suite bedrooms feature extra space for study, and hobby areas with views of the sea, together with intermediate spaces and gardens," he added.

The Dubai brokerage said the estate offers many luxurious amenities and features, such as the home cinema, study, relaxation spaces, and a rooftop bar and lounge.

Moreover, a non-negotiable in all villas developed by Alpago Properties is the basement underwater car vault that acts as a showroom and safe space for vehicles. The Framed Allure villa provides automobile enthusiasts space for up to 10 cars, it added.

