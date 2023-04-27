UAE-based Azizi Developments has partnered with Peri, the German manufacturer and supplier of formwork and scaffolding systems, for its Beachfront I project coming up within its premium waterfront development, Riviera, at MBR City in Dubai.

Offering beachfront living in the heart of Dubai, the three 14-storey developments will boast 252 studios, 84 one- and two-bedroom homes as well as 19 retail spaces, totalling 439 units.

Each building, set on the shores of Azizi’s 2.7-km-long swimmable crystal lagoon, features direct beach access, swimming pools, vast landscaped areas, fully equipped gyms, barbeque areas, children’s playground and games, and yoga spaces.

Additionally, the community will comprise several basketball and tennis courts, an extensive jogging and cycling track, and numerous other facilities, offering residents a vibrant living experience that fosters a true sense of belonging, it stated.

On the deal, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "Working with Peri to source formwork and scaffolding systems for our Beachfront I project in Riviera excites us, not only due to them being undisputed market leaders, but also with them being a family-run business that fully understands the importance of putting customer satisfaction at the forefront of their operations, just like us."

Founded in 1969 at Weißenhorn, Germany, Peri has for nearly 50 years, been a pioneer in formwork and scaffolding technology, with its success stemming from its commitment to ensuring that customer’s wants and needs are met and surpassed.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).