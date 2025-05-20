UAE-based Ardee Developments has announced the launch of sales of its key project Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island, its highly anticipated branded residential offering in partnership with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, from June 1.

The expressions of interests for the project kicked off last week, marking a major milestone in the evolution of Ardee Al Marjan Island, the company’s flagship, multi-billion-dirham development set to redefine coastal living in Ras Al Khaimah.

Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island will comprise 523 upscale residences - including apartments, townhouses, and sea villas - ranging from one- to six-bedrooms and spanning 86 sq m to over 300 sq m.

The Emirati group said each and every home is thoughtfully designed to embody refined beachfront living, with ninterrupted sea views and elegant interiors that reflect timeless sophistication.

Bringing together the prestige of the Fairmont brand with the ease of resort-style living, residents will enjoy exclusive access to a private beach, the Fairmont Fit Fitness Centre, and Studio, family & kids pool, adults sky pool & terrace & bar, dedicated boardroom and private dining room.

They will also get access to resident’s owners lounge along with other wellness facilities including treatment rooms, screening room, games room, kids club and seamless connectivity to the adjacent Fairmont resort, stated the developer.

In addition, residents will enjoy exclusive access to the Accor Owner Benefits Program. This includes Diamond status in the Accor Live Limitless (ALL) programme, the ability to gift Gold status to family and friends, and VIP privileges at over 5,700 hotels and resorts around the world.

Further enriching the offering is a tailored suite of à la carte services. From in-home catering and private chef experiences to childcare, dog walking, housekeeping, personal concierge support, and a home maintenance program while residents are away, every element is designed to simplify and enhance everyday living, it added.

Ardee Developments CEO Vishal Mehta said: "As we prepare to open sales of Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island this June, we are proud to invite buyers into a community that reflects excellence at every level. In partnership with Al Marjan Island, Fairmont Hotels, and Christie’s International Real Estate, we are shaping a new era of luxury coastal living in Ras Al Khaimah - one defined by world-class design, hospitality, and lifestyle, brought together in a truly integrated destination."

To support global sales efforts, Ardee Developments has appointed Christie’s International Real Estate Ras Al Khaimah as the exclusive master agency. Christie’s will lead GCC and international outreach and client servicing, ensuring a seamless buyer journey.

"This is a vibrant and integrated coastal lifestyle community that combines natural beauty, unparalleled hospitality and leisure not seen in the area before," remarked Jackie Johns and Dinesh Chhatwani, Managing Partners at Christie’s International Real Estate Ras Al Khaimah.

"Ras Al Khaimah’s momentum as a global hospitality and investment hub, and its rapidly growing real estate market, makes it the ideal launchpad for Ardee Developments to execute its grand vision," they stated.

With prices starting from AED2.49 million, Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island offers an exclusive opportunity for discerning buyers seeking long-term value, effortless luxury, and a lifestyle defined by exceptional quality in one of the region’s most iconic coastal destinations.

Key components of the masterplan include branded and serviced residences, private villas, townhouses, a flagship luxury hotel, and a vibrant retail and F&B promenade, said Mehta.

The destination will also feature a variety of curated lifestyle offerings - from wellness hubs and gaming lounges to family entertainment zones and waterfront experiences - all designed to create a future-ready, immersive community, he added.

Prioritizing walkability, nature access, and sea connectivity, the project will boast expansive green spaces, direct beach access, and panoramic views, setting a new standard for contemporary island living in Ras Al Khaimah.

Beyond the residences, guests were given an exclusive look at the next phase of the Ardee Al Marjan Island masterplan. The development is progressing into a fully integrated coastal destination that blends residences, hospitality, leisure, retail, and entertainment on an unprecedented scale, said the developer.

Upon completion, Ardee Al Marjan Island will be the largest and most ambitious development of its kind on Al Marjan Island spanning over 2.5 million sq ft area.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).