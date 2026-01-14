UAE - Leading Sharjah developer Arada has announced the launch of Inaura, an urban fitness-led hospitality and residences concept, within its debut development, Inaura Downtown, set to launch sales by the end of January.

Designed by renowned Dutch architectural firm MVRDV, Inaura’s first location is a striking new addition to the Downtown Dubai skyline. Over 200m tall and 42 floors high, the tower’s main architectural feature is a distinctive central orb structure that plays host to a social and dining space granting residents and visitors a 360-degree view of Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, and Dubai Mall, said Arada in a statement.

Inaura is centred on the concept of kinetic wellness, which aims to integrate movement, balance and everyday wellbeing into the rhythm of city life, it stated.

The tower responds directly to its setting, moving from active, city-facing spaces at street level to quieter, more private environments as it rises, reflecting a curated journey from energy to recovery.

Inaura Downtown comprises a luxury hotel tower with 114 branded residences – which includes The Sky Penthouse, a three-storey, six-bedroom home - two duplex, five-bedroom Sky Villas, and a collection of apartments ranging from one to four bedrooms, it added.

According to Arada, the residences at Inaura are designed as part of a fully integrated movement-led environment, with layouts, materials and spatial planning focused on comfort, functionality and long-term liveability.

All homes feature generous proportions, floor-to-ceiling glazing, and clear separation between living, private and service areas, maximising natural light, and balconies offering panoramic views across Downtown Dubai. Residents benefit from seamless access to shared wellness, hospitality and lifestyle spaces within the tower.

"Wellbeing today is defined by energy, movement and how we live day to day. Inaura brings this to life by creating places where physical vitality and urban experience meet," remarked its Executive Vice Chairman Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud.

"This brand reflects how people now want to live: connected to their environment and supported by spaces that foster momentum," he added.

Inaura’s amenities are designed to foster a seamless fitness- and wellness-led lifestyle. Highlights include a 3,000 sqm multi-level Formative gym and fitness centre with yoga, boxing, Pilates, and dance studios; a fully fledged medical clinic; a holistic spa with cryotherapy, hydrotherapy, and immersive sound and bath therapies; and diverse F&B options spread across the ground podiums and the tower’s signature orb, which will host a Sky Lounge.

Group CEO Ahmed Alkhoshaibi said: "With Inaura, we’re bringing together design, fitness and ritual to build spaces where energy flows through every element and cultivates belonging. This is the first in a series of kinetic wellness destinations designed to scale globally, combining rhythm, function and purpose to meet a growing demand for homes and hotels that prioritise movement, balance and everyday performance."

The development also features co-working spaces, meeting rooms, a cinema, library, and children’s play area.

Located at the edge of Downtown Dubai, the site occupies a permanent Burj Khalifa view corridor, a rare positioning within the district.

The development offers easy connectivity to Dubai Mall, Business Bay, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and major transport routes, placing it at the intersection of the city’s cultural, commercial and lifestyle hubs.

Inaura Hotel spans ten lower floors of the tower, offering a contemporary hospitality experience rooted in movement, recovery and connection. Designed for guests who treat fitness and wellness as part of daily life, the hotel blends modern luxury rooms and suites with direct access to the tower’s shared facilities.

The tower is LEED Gold precertified, combining sustainable design, long-term performance, and wellbeing-focused facilities and amenities, reflecting the growing shift toward wellness-led real estate in global city centres.

