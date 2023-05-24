Leading UAE developer Arada said work has been completed on 585 homes within The Boulevard, an upscale residential complex at its Sharjah mega-community Aljada.

The Boulevard comprises three apartment blocks that include a wealth of amenities and are surrounded by lush green landscaping. These homes are in a range of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a variety of sizes and floorplans, mainly targeted at singles, young couples and families, it stated.

According to Arada, the nine-storey blocks are located next to Aljada’s main East Boulevard avenue, an elegant tree-lined street complete with shops, restaurants and cafes.

All apartments at The Boulevard come with smart home technology added as standard, while the complex also includes a fully stocked health club and a shared swimming pool, as well as a number of cafes and retail outlets at ground-floor level, it stated.

Group CEO Ahmed Alkhoshaibi said: "We are pleased to announce the timely completion of The Boulevard residential complex, which occupies an exceptional location within the Aljada master community. These new buildings offer residents a modern urban lifestyle within a lively area serviced with premium facilities and plenty of green landscaping."

"The completion of The Boulevard brings the number of new homes completed at Aljada to over 6,300. As we move closer to completing Aljada’s third residential phase, we look forward to welcoming thousands of new residents to this exceptional destination this year," he added.

Spread over a 24 million sq ft area, Aljada is Sharjah’s largest ever project and a transformational destination for the emirate.

Along with numerous residential districts, Aljada also boasts extensive retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, educational, healthcare components and a business park, all set within a green, walkable master plan, it added.

