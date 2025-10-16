Arada has awarded a construction contract valued at AED397 million to build the Rove Aljada hotel cluster, located within the AED35 billion Sharjah megaproject.

Spread across four blocks, the Rove Aljada hotel and Rove Home Aljada branded residences buildings are ideally based next to the upcoming commercial district Arada CBD and Madar Mall.

The contract has been awarded to Modern Building Contracting Company (MBCC), which will begin construction of the cluster immediately, with a completion set for December 2027.

The Rove Aljada hotel will feature 192 hotel rooms, a rooftop swimming pool, co-working spaces, a 24-hour gym and an all-day dining restaurant among other facilities.

Rove Home Aljada consists of 306 high-end branded residences and serviced apartments, including one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, within a building featuring colourful and contemporary design. Facilities include exclusive access to a gym and swimming pool, a café, restaurant, co-working and meeting spaces, and ground-floor retail.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said, “We are absolutely committed to delivering world-class amenities to support the growth of this transformational new destination, and this contract award is further evidence of that. With the introduction of Rove’s fresh and dynamic hospitality concept, we are responding to rising demand from both business and leisure travelers seeking smart, connected and design-led experiences in Sharjah.”