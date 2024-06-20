AQUA Properties has announced a significant milestone with the sale of over 900 units in its latest project, The Central Downtown, within just 100 days of its launch.

Demonstrating the robust demand for premium real estate in Dubai, The Central Downtown topped the charts in May, capturing an impressive 40.5% of all transactions in Arjan, according to Property Monitor.

Centrally located in Arjan, the project spreads over a sprawling 7-acre hub, making it the largest development in the community. The Central Downtown comprises four towers offering modern studios, and 1-3-bedroom apartments, featuring a 200,000 sq ft podium level with over 25 amenities. Residents will enjoy a golf simulator, wave pool, basketball court, outdoor cinema, padel tennis, and organic farm among others.

Integrated approach

Additionally, a 150,000 sq ft shopping mall beneath these interconnected towers provides a unique retail convenience. This integrated approach sets The Central Downtown apart, making it the leading choice in Arjan.

AQUA Properties Founder Ali Tumbi said: “This rapid sales success underscores AQUA Properties' formidable presence in Dubai's real estate market and highlights the high level of investor confidence in our projects.”

To celebrate the success of The Central Downtown, AQUA Properties, an award-winning multinational real estate brokerage and developer, hosted an exclusive 3-day luxury cruise on the Arabian Gulf in February, bringing together over 300 key investors, brokerage partners, and valued community members. The celebrations continued in April with a groundbreaking event, marking the commencement of this visionary project.

Community trust

AQUA Properties has continued to build a reputation for excellence since its establishment in 2005. Known for its extensive experience and strong community trust, AQUA Properties has once again demonstrated its prowess with the launch of its seventh project, The Central Downtown.

With nearly two decades of industry experience, AQUA Properties consistently delivers exceptional services, ensuring customer satisfaction through competitive pricing strategies, flexible payment plans, and luxurious amenities. The company's impressive portfolio includes projects in Dubai’s prime locations such as the Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Motor City, and others.

Building on the momentum of The Central Downtown, AQUA Properties is set to dominate Dubai's real estate market with multiple upcoming developments this year, with projects in Dubai Sports City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Arjan, and more. AQUA Properties' focus on excellence and innovation continues to shape the future of real estate in Dubai.

