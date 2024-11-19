Anax Developments, a subsidiary of Dubai-based investment company Anax Holding, has announced the launch of its second project, Evora Residences, within the Al Furjan community development.

Designed as a tranquil retreat that embodies an urban lifestyle while providing excellent connectivity to the city, the Evora Residences are scheduled for completion in Q3 2026, said the company in a statement.

The tower features 10 residential floors and offers a range of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments; each one featuring spacious balconies with a fusion of modern elegance and contemporary design throughout its layout.

It will be located within the rapidly growing, lush green expanse of Al Furjan, minutes away from Dubai’s landmarks, including Legoland, IMG Worlds of Adventure, and Ibn Battuta Mall.

The project was unveiled at a first-of-its-kind gala event at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, in the presence of VIP guests, stakeholders and media representatives.

According to Anax, the tower embodies its ethos of "Live Large", embracing a life of impact and abundance.

The philosophy is extended to creating spaces with purpose - designed for residents to live well, enjoy robust investments, and expansive amenities.

Evora Residences will offer an end-user focused 30/70 payment plan with prices starting at AED1,068,777 ($290,959) for one-bedroom apartments, it stated.

Evora Residence also ensures that sustainability is a key feature amidst the modern comforts and serene living, with solar panels to support energy consumption, and the highest standards of Smart Home Automation.

Residents will get to enjoy amenities designed to elevate their living experience. Each apartment is equipped with top-of-the-range fittings like Bosch kitchen appliances, and sanitary ware by Teka, it added.

Satish Sanpal, the Chairman of Anax Holding, said: "Upholding our philosophy, our vision is to create spaces which allow residents to live large, create impact and where one truly feels at home. With Evora Residences, given its location in the family-friendly Al Furjan community, our priority is to combine urban living and peaceful surroundings."

According to Anax, the development beautifully integrates lush greenery with urban panoramas within the vibrant Al Furjan community.

Residents will benefit from an extensive network of modern amenities, including retail hubs, adventure parks, fitness clubs, a well paved jogging track around the residences and other recreational areas, ensuring a harmonious lifestyle, stated the developer.

"We have strived to capture this essence throughout our design process, a philosophy that will continue to dominate across all our future projects as we continue to build with Anax Developments and bring more than 2,000 homes to the market in the next twelve months," he noted.

With a pipeline of upcoming projects, Anax is planning to bring in a cumulative project value of $1 billion to the market in the next year, he added.

On the launch, Ravi Bhirani, Managing Director of Anax Developments, said: "This project, along with our upcoming developments in Meydan, and Dubai Islands reinforces our commitment to enhancing Dubai’s residential landscape with elevated living across each of our new ventures."

"We strive to cater to a diverse audience at various price points ensuring that exceptional residential experiences are accessible to a broad spectrum of investors and home buyers," stated Bhirani.

"With Al Furjan being an emerging and highly desirable destination for families seeking a peaceful environment with green spaces and modern amenities, along with a promising ROI, launching a project here was a strategic decision to steer our efforts towards our goals," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

