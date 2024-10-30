UAE-based Amwaj Development has unveiled its latest project in Dubai - The Cube Residences - located in District 11 within the Mohammed bin Rashid City. This is its second project after the successful launch of Starlight Park.

The project offers a total of 54 uniquely designed apartments with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units that range from 708 sq ft to 1,695 sq ft, providing spacious living spaces tailored to meet diverse needs of Dubai market.

Spanning a total land area of 15,070 sq ft, it features a creative designed structure comprising abasement, ground floor, five residential floors and a rooftop area that includes the pool. The project is likely to be completed in Q4 2026.

The new development is strategically positioned just 15 minutes from Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall, and 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport, thus making it an ideal location for modern living.

Unveiling the project, Founder and Chairman Emad Saleh said: "The Cube Residences is an amazing project that embodies our commitment to innovative design and advanced technology. Each apartment is fully furnished and equipped with advanced home automation systems, ensuring a seamless and modern lifestyle for our residents."

The Cube Residences, he stated, was designed with the modern resident in mind, featuring premium white goods from renowned Italian brands, ensuring the highest quality and convenience.

CEO Murad Saleh said: "Dubai’s real estate market has been growing rapidly over the last few years and we felt it is time for us to capitalise on the growing demand for real estate in the UAE. We are excited to launch The Cube Residences offering residents an unparalleled living experiences."

Residents will get to enjoy a range of ground floor amenities including a co-working space, lounge with coffee cart, concierge reception desk and 24/7 security. Its rooftop amenities include a fitness club, sauna and showers, rooftop pool, and a gaming room equipped with billiard tables and arcade games, he added.

On the new project, COO Aida El Shahabi said innovative design and advanced technology were at the core of The Cube Residences, with the integration of smart home systems that offer seamless connectivity and enhance the living experience.

"Our goal is to create a community that elevates the everyday lifestyle of its residents through convenience and cutting-edge technology," added El Shahabi.-TradeArabia News Service

