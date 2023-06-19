Al Zorah Development Company, a joint venture between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International and the foremost holistic real estate master developer of Al Zorah City, has announced the launch of its newest luxury beachfront project 'Beach Hills Villas' featuring four-bedroom units that offer the best of beachside living.

Unveiling the landmark project, Al Zorah said located right on the shores of the Arabian Gulf adjacent to the iconic Oberoi Beach Resort, it showcases four rows of ultra-luxurious villas.

With their uninterrupted views of Al Zorah’s pristine white sand shore and crystal-clear deep blue waters, the villas offer private beach access, epitomizing the ultimate beachfront living experience, it stated.

Each row of villas is thoughtfully separated by a five-meter level clearance. This unique design feature guarantees that residents of every row enjoy an unobstructed, front-row beachfront experience. In addition, residents have the opportunity to indulge in the exclusive amenities offered at the acclaimed Al Zorah Golf Club, it added.

The Ajman developer said the second and third rows of the development feature a limited collection of meticulously crafted four-bedroom one-level homes, tailored to meet the most affluent tastes.

Each villa, spanning over 12,400 sq ft of land, offers 6,759 sq ft of livable space and 24 m of captivating beach frontage. The residences seamlessly blend modern architecture with spacious open spaces, it stated.

The fourth row, said the developer, was dedicated to a limited number of exquisite four-bedroom duplex villas. Each villa is nestled on a generous 7427-sq-ft plot with a constructed area of 6763 sq ft.

Located a mere 120-m walk from the beach, this row also benefits from direct beach access in addition to exclusive luxury amenities, including private swimming pools, high-end finishes, and awe-inspiring panoramic sea views from the first floor. The villas boast picturesque external elevations inspired by the surrounding natural landscape.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of Beach Hills Villas as the latest addition to our esteemed residential portfolio," remarked George Saad, the CEO of Al Zorah Development Company.

"This exceptional development has been designed with our resident’s comfort and elevated lifestyles at the forefront, as it blends the tranquility of beachside living with upscale, contemporary finishing, offering a truly remarkable experience," stated Saad.

"At Al Zorah City, we pride ourselves in our commitment to deliver the finest in real estate, curating lifestyles for our valued residents and guests. With the introduction of Beach Hills Villas, we further expand our expertise, providing Ajman an abundance of idyllic destinations to thrive in," he added.

